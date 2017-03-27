BSO sticking to New Year’s resolution with new performance ability test

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is striving to be one of the fittest forces in South Florida with their performance ability test.

Although many people have given up on their New Year’s resolutions, BSO deputies haven’t.

Sheriff Scott Israel developed the Performance Ability Test (PAT) in order to help employees improve their ability to perform the tasks required for their job. “I’ve always been involved in physical fitness my whole life, coaching, training, working out, and I believe when a deputy is physically fit, he or she is going to have a better quality of life and they’re gonna be safer on the street,” Israel said.

“We designed the obstacles with input from deputy surveys and data from a job task analysis,” Israel said in a press release. “By incorporating this physical measurement as a basic minimal standard for deputies, we are striving to improve their overall health and job performance.”

Since the beginning of the year, more than 1,000 deputies have been introduced to the new workout program.

