BSO: Shots fired in North Lauderdale leads to homicide investigation

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A homicide investigation is underway, Saturday morning, after shots were fired in North Lauderdale.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, police received a call at around 5:20 a.m. reporting shots that were fired near 6812 Doral St.

BSO said the investigation has turned into a homicide case, and that a crime scene has begun in the area.

Officials have not confirmed how many victims were involved and the condition of the victims and suspected shooter

