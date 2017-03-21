BSO searching for missing elderly man with dementia

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is looking for an elderly man with dementia who was last seen at his relative’s house in Deerfield Beach, Monday morning.

Colise McNair, 70, has been missing since around 9 a.m., Monday, police said, when he was seen at 249 S.W. 3rd Street. Officials said he was wearing a light-colored sweater, khaki pants and a blue hat.

According to police, McNair has a medium build, is 5 feet 9 inches tall and about 180 pounds.

If you have any information on this his whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.