BSO searching for gunman who made victims undress before robbing them

Detectives are searching for this man, who they believe robbed two men as they were playing cards in a Pompano Beach park. (Photo courtesy: Broward Sheriff's Office)

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is searching for a gunman who robbed two men as they played cards in a Pompano Beach park.

According to BSO, the two victims told deputies that the suspect drove up to them in a black truck. He pointed a gun at the men, shouting, “Where’s the cash?”

The robber then forced the victims to remove their clothes and run.

When the two men returned, one of the victim’s cars, a white 2011 Lexus IS250, was gone, along with their wallets, keys, cell phones, and cash.

Detectives are searching for the suspect, who they describe as being approximately 5 foot 8 inches tall, and weighing about 160 pounds. The Broward Sheriff’s Office provided a photo of the man they believe robbed the two men.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477). Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.