BSO searches for suspected serial robber

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is offering a reward for catching a suspected serial robber.

Surveillance cameras captured the latest robbery in Dania Beach on Dec. 13. The subject was seen browsing and pretending to shop before going up to the clerk with a gun.

Investigators said this may be one of the six robberies he committed in Broward County over the last two months.

If you have any information on this suspected serial robber, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

