BSO officials demonstrate consequences of fireworks, sparklers

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Experts from the Broward Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad and Fire Rescue demonstrated fireworks safety less than a week before the Fourth of July.

BSO’s Bomb Squad and Fire Rescue divisions partnered with the Florida Bureau of Fire and Arson Investigation, Wednesday morning, to demonstrate the dangers of fireworks. According to officials, fireworks are illegal in Florida, though sparklers remain legal.

This annual demonstration involved officials blowing up mannequins and watermelons at the Broward Fire Academy, which showed how mishandling sparklers and illegal fireworks can lead to injury.

Fire rescue officials are urging parents to heavily supervise their children during the Fourth of July. “The problem is things go very wrong, very fast with fireworks,” said BSO Fire Rescue official Mike Jachles, “and no 911 system could possibly respond when something like that happens that quickly.”

Jachles added he and other officials want families to enjoy the Fourth of July but in a responsible manner.

