BSO: Man with mental health issues barricades himself in neighbor’s house

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is currently working a situation where a man with mental health issues has barricaded himself in a neighbor’s home.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the man ran into the home of his elderly neighbor, Friday afternoon.

One person was seen being taken away on a stretcher. They did appear to be OK. However, their injuries, if any, are unknown.

Negotiators are now trying to talk to the man and get him to come out of the home.

