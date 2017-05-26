BSO K9 shot, killed after being mistaken for coyote

PARKLAND, Fla. (WSVN) — A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy’s police dog was shot and killed after being mistaken for a coyote.

According to the Sun Sentinel, BSO Sgt. Ian Sklar and his K9, Pedro, lived in Parkland. On May 14, just before 11 p.m., Pedro reportedly startled neighbor Frank Degati.

Florida man shoots and kills dog thinking it's a coyote. It's not. It's a @browardsheriff K9. @vanessa_medina working on the story. — Frank Guzman (@fguzmanon7) May 26, 2017

“The dog jumped on to Frank with its front paws,” an investigation report stated. “Frank was pushed back and began to yell for help.”

Frank’s son, John, then grabbed his legally-owned handgun and fired 10 rounds at Pedro, who he thought was a coyote.

Pedro died at the scene.