BSO joins Special Olympics athletes in annual run

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Special Olympic athletes, along with the Broward Sheriff’s Office, have begun their annual Torch Run.

Beginning on Thursday at 8 a.m., BSO officials joined the athletes in a 29-mile course from Broward County’s southern to its northern county line.

“This shows the community what kind of relationship we have, and this is what we do,” said BSO Lt. Steve Feelet. “We come out, and we support Special Olympics because we care. It isn’t any different from what we do every day. They go out and work because they care. This is our way of caring and helping Special Olympics.”

The international event not only raises money but brings awareness to the athletes who participate in Special Olympics.

