BSO investigating after woman violently thrown into pool

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was violently slammed on the ground, and then thrown into a community pool in North Lauderdale.

Video posted to Twitter shows the entire ordeal.

The woman, identified as 68-year-old Nancy James, reportedly went to try and quiet down a rowdy pool party, Saturday evening. James is on the board for the apartment complex where the party was taking place.

When she arrived, the crowd appeared not to take her seriously. The video shows a man picking James up, slipping on the ground knocking them both down before picking her up again and walking towards the pool to throw her in.

The partygoers fled after James was thrown in the water.

Witnesses said the partygoers appeared to be high school-aged.

BSO deputies were called and responded at around 7 p.m. James was then examined by North Lauderdale paramedics. However, she declined to be taken to the hospital. James reportedly now has a large bruise on her arm.

7News spoke to a resident of the apartment complex who said that she could have been the victim because she was about to go confront the partygoers.

“Typical day, have some fun. If it got too late, I probably would have gone over there and tell them to turn it down,” said Stacey Gaudrau. “It could have been me. It could have been me. I could have gone over there, and it could have been me.”

BSO deputies continue to investigate the incident and want to talk to anyone involved.

If you have any information on this incident, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

