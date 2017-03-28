BSO honors deputies at annual ceremony

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Some South Florida officers were honored at a ceremony in Lauderhill.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office held its annual awards ceremony Tuesday to honor four deputies who encountered a potentially explosive situation during an attempted bank robbery in Dania Beach.

“These deputies knowingly put themselves at great risk while attempting to contain a very serious situation,” said Broward Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Veda Coleman-Wright. “Their ability to remain calm and communicate effectively during a high stress situation helped prevent what could have been a mass causality incident.”

The deputies successfully took down the man who said he had a bomb strapped to his neck and was threatening to blow up a Chase bank in 2013. The bomb was actually a fake.

