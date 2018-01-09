‘Zero tolerance’ for illegal driving during upcoming ‘Wheels Up, Guns Down’ rallies, BSO says

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Ahead of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, deputies are reminding the public of traffic safety and illegal ATV and dirt bike riding.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office hosted a news conference Tuesday morning alongside other law enforcement agencies to discuss the numerous MLK rallies, including Wheels Up, Guns Down, that take place in South Florida. During these rallies, officials said, several people illegally ride ATV and dirt bikes on roads to celebrate the holiday.

“We are not looking to arrest people and put this type of thing on people’s record,” said Sheriff Scott Israel. “However, the most important thing we can do is keep Broward County a safe place.”

Last year, a New York resident participated in the Wheels Up, Guns Down rally and faced charges of reckless driving and fleeing with disregard to the safety of others.

“Come down and enjoy the better weather than up north,” said Florida Highway Patrol Major Robert Chandler. “Take part of our beaches and other things we offer, but this is not a lawful event.”

Officials said they have a no-tolerance policy and will tow bikes and ATVs. They said social media accounts will also be monitored.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.