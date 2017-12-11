BSO, Habitat for Humanity partner to build homes in South Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office extended their helping hand for families in need by partnering with Habitat for Humanity.

In the midst of Saturday morning’s rain and cold weather, deputies and volunteers constructed a home as a way to serve their community.

“It’s an honor for us to be here,” said a deputy. “We have 35 people from the Broward Sheriff’s Office that are volunteering their own time because they want to give back to the community.”

BSO and Habitat for Humanity helped families like Carolle and Johnson Stremy. “We’re currently living in a two-two,” said Carolle. “We have our five children, my elderly parents.”

Soon, the Stremys will move into a brand new home, a cause Sheriff Scott Israel and his agency wanted to be a part of. “It’s not only law enforcement, it’s the Department of Detention, our firefighters, it’s our civilian personnel,” Israel said. “A great bunch of men and women to work with.”

Last week, BSO participated in a grocery giveaway and now, they’re in hard hats working on a roof. Among the volunteers were even the Sheriff’s wife and son.

Many volunteers said they hope this is not the last bit of work they can do for the community. “There’s a lot of great things in Broward County, but there are a lot of people that need help,” said Israel. “That’s our job to help people.”

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.