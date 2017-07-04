BSO: Fort Lauderdale store clerk shoots at attempted robber

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies are searching for a man who tried to rob a convenience store, Tuesday morning, and was met with a surprise.

The thief nearly got away with some quick kicks, but the clerk was ready for anything, and the crook left empty-handed.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the robber walked into Community Food Store, located at 981 NW 27th Ave., just after 7:30 a.m. with the intent to rob the clerk.

7News asked the store manager if the clerk fired those shots, Tuesday. “He said — I didn’t see it — he said he did fire some shots.” said Munther Atallah.

Surveillance video showed the man on a bicycle, as he rode up to the store. He then walked through the store and headed straight for the back where the shoes are sold.

He could then be seen stuffing sneakers down his pants. That’s when the clerk came in, gun in-hand.

“The clerk, when he saw him, he went back, he tried to stop him,” Atallah said. “He asked him to stay there because the other clerk called the police.”

While they waited for police to arrive, the clerk held the robber at gunpoint. The store clerk stepped away for a moment, and that’s when the shoe robber fled.

According to BSO deputies, the clerk fired several shots at that moment.

They added that the robber fled the scene and was last seen running south on 27th Avenue. A perimeter was set up near the area with the assistance of Lauderhill and Fort Lauderdale police.

“This job, you have to be alert all the time ’cause you never know who’s gonna walk in,” Atallah said.

The subject remains at large, and it remains unclear if he was wounded during the shooting.

If you have any information on this attempted robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

