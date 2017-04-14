Child involved in fatal West Park shootings that claim 2 lives

WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Two fatal shootings involving a child took place, Thursday night, in West Park.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, a homicide investigation into both fatal shootings is underway, Friday morning, at 4521 S.W. 22nd St. and 5410 S.W. 23rd St.

HAPPENING NOW: .@browardsheriff is working a homicide scene in West Park. At least 2 people are dead after a late night shooting. .@wsvn pic.twitter.com/R3lEMSO283 — Andrew Scheinthal (@AScheinthalWSVN) April 14, 2017

At around 10:50 p.m., Thursday, BSO received a call regarding shots fired at the first location. Upon arrival, BSO said the found three victims: a man, woman and child.

All three victims from the first shooting location were transported to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood.

Soon after the initial shooting, police responded to a man shot at the second location in West Park. That man was also transported to Memorial Regional Hospital.

BSO Lt. Chris Mulligan said witnesses were around when shots were fired at the first location. “Witnesses advised that there was a black SUV style vehicle that was seen in the area at the same time shots were fired,” said Mulligan. “Three black males were around the vehicle, and then the vehicle drove off.”

Mulligan added, “Approximately 15 minutes later, deputies received another call regarding gun shots at a second location. The deputies responded to that location where they found a black male adult who was injured. Deputies then began to provide first aid.”

According to BSO, the second shooting is not connected to the shooting which involved three victims.

Two of the four victims, who remain unidentified, were later pronounced dead by officials. Officials said the woman in the first shooting and man in the second shooting died at the hospital.

If you have any information on these shootings, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

