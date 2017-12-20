BSO donates 200 bikes to South Florida children

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office donated 200 bikes to needy children, Tuesday.

BSO handed out 200 bikes to children as a part of their fourth annual Bike Giveaway. The kids were also treated to a Winter Wonderland and a visit from Santa Claus.

The bikes were provided by the Children’s Charity Riders Association.

The families were also able to take home a turkey for the holidays.

