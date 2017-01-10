BSO deputy suspended in connection to leak of FLL shooting video

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy has been suspended with pay in connection to the investigation of the leaked surveillance video from the shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

TMZ was the first news outlet to share the footage of what shows the suspect shooting at unsuspecting passengers at Terminal 2 of FLL.

Broward Mayor Barbara Sharief said that they identified the person by their reflection on the screen.

The FBI and BSO continue to investigate the leak.

