COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward Sheriff’s deputy rescued a goat Thursday morning before it ran onto the road.

According to BSO’s Twitter, deputy Monica Jean found the goat in Cooper City after it ran away from a farm.

Goat apprehended and in custody! Deputy Monica Jean found this not so little guy in Cooper City after he ran away from his farm. Luckily for him, she caught him before he reached the main road! pic.twitter.com/F909M3qxgt — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) January 4, 2018

Jean managed to rescue the goat right before it ran into onto a main roadway.

