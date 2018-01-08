BSO deputy jumps into canal to save dog from drowning

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy went above and beyond to save a dog from drowning in a canal. It was only afterward that he realized the dog belonged to a fellow deputy.

According to BSO, Sgt. Tom Watkins and deputies Nezar Hamze and Josh Stambaugh responded to a canal near the 6400 block of Southwest Seventh Court in North Lauderdale Monday morning. When they arrived, they saw a frightened German Shepherd treading water.

“I have two German Shepherds myself and love dogs. We heard an animal in distress – person in distress, animal in distress – and we all responded,” said Stambaugh.

Body cameras captured the rescue as deputies used animal control poles to pull the dog to safety.

After failing to coax her out of the water, Deputy Stambaugh jumped into the canal to pull the exhausted dog out.

Through some research, deputies found out that dog, named Shasta, belongs to BSO Deputy Doug Davis who works at the Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport.

Davis and his family had been looking for the dog since early Monday morning. Shasta has been a member of the family for about seven years.

“So grateful,” said the dog’s owner, Dahalia Davis. “I don’t know what our home would be like at this hour if we still didn’t know where she was right now.”

The family said Shasta managed to escape through a hole in their fence, which they plan to fix.

BSO said Shasta is now at home and in good health.

