BSO deputy goes into cardiac arrest outside Broward Jail

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A deputy had top be rushed to the hospital in cardiac arrest after he collapsed while escorting a man to his car outside the Broward County Jail, Friday.

According to deputies, it began when a man tried to enter the jail lobby with a knife. Security stopped him and asked him to return it to his vehicle before entering the building.

A BSO deputy was escorting the man back to that man’s car when the deputy collapsed in the parking lot. The deputy was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center in cardiac arrest. The man with the knife fled.

Fort Lauderdale Police set up a perimeter around the jail and courthouse facility and found a man matching the description of the man with the knife.

The subject was detained at a park alongside the New River. It’s unclear what, if any, charges he might be facing.

The condition of the deputy remains unknown.

