BSO deputy fatally strikes cyclist in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a deputy-involved fatal crash in Pompano Beach.

Detectives responded to the scene at 1500 N. Dixie Highway, Tuesday afternoon.

According to Pompano Beach Fire Rescue, a deputy struck a bicyclist, described as a man in his 50s. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

BSO has closed North Dixie Highway from the 1000 block to the 1500 block while deputies work the scene.

It is recommended that motorists avoid the area.

