BSO deputy dies after having heart attack outside jail

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward Sheriff’s deputy who collapsed while escorting a man to his car has died.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputy Michael Ryan died on Dec. 31 after he was transported to Broward Health Medical Center in cardiac arrest.

BSO tweeted that Ryan died surrounded by family members.

On December 31, BSO Deputy Michael Ryan passed away surrounded by his immediate family. During his time of service, he was awarded a Certificate of Appreciation and was spoken highly of during his evaluations. RIP, Deputy Ryan, the BSO family will miss you. pic.twitter.com/67rNT0G9SH — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) January 2, 2018

According to deputies, a man was stopped from entering the jail lobby on Dec. 15 when they discovered a knife on him. Officials said the man was coming to possibly collect his or someone else’s belongings.

Ryan then escorted the man, who was not in custody, out of the building and into the parking lot when he collapsed. The man with the knife fled, BSO said, and Ryan was quickly rushed to the hospital in cardiac arrest.

Sheriff Scott Israel said Ryan was in a medically induced coma for 30 to 40 hours.

Deputies later located the man Ryan had escorted and detained him, but it remains unclear if he will face any charges.

