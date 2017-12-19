BSO deputy arrested on racketeering charges

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy has been arrested on a number of charges.

Forty-seven-year-old Albury Burrows was taken into custody Monday night while he was on the job.

According to BSO, Burrows had helped the head of a drug organization avoid detection and arrest by deputies. The organization was dealing in heroine and cocaine.

Burrows has been with BSO since 1999.

Burrows faces a list of charges including tampering with evidence, racketeering, fabricating evidence, lying to authorities, conspiracy to engage in a pattern of racketeering and tampering or harassing a witness.

He has since been suspended without pay.

In response to the arrest, Broward Sheriff Scott Israel released a statement that read in part: “Everyone who wears our uniform swore to serve and protect the residents of Broward County, not abuse their power for a self-serving purpose.”

The statement goes on to read: “Although disappointing, this arrest is yet another example of how the professionals in our agency will follow leads wherever they take them, even if that means arresting a fellow deputy who has done wrong. I demand our deputies give their best to our community, and the community wants and expects to receive the best from us.”

Burrows was once arrested in 2010 for grand theft but later acquitted of the charges in June 2011 and returned to work.

