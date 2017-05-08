BSO deputy arrested for running over parking attendant’s foot

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police arrested a Broward Sheriff’s Office detention deputy after he allegedly ran over a parking attendant’s foot.

Miami Police said 42-year-old Wendell Shepherd drove his car over the victim’s foot, breaking their ankle, on Virginia Key Beach.

Officials said Shepherd sped into the parking lot to search for a missing cellphone.

He is charged with battery and has been reportedly suspended with pay.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.