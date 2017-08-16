BSO deputy arrested, accused of leaking FLL shooting video

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy has just been arrested for leaking surveillance video showing the shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in January.

Forty-seven-year-old Michael Dingman was arrested Wednesday.

According to the Sun Sentinel, Dingman had worked at the airport and was suspended with pay in January. His status was changed to suspension without pay, Tuesday, officials said.

The Sun Sentinel reports that Dingman turned himself in to his employer’s headquarters in Fort Lauderdale, Wednesday morning, and was taken to the main jail in that city, Broward Sheriff’s spokeswoman Veda Coleman-Wright said.

Dingman was charged with tampering or fabricating physical evidence, unlawful use of a two-way communication device, violation of public records law and criminal use of a public record or public records information.

Dingman has since been released from jail.

