BSO deputy accused of sexually assaulting minor

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy has been accused of sexually assaulting a minor.

Thirty-seven-year-old Leon Campbell was arrested by Lauderhill Police, Thursday. He has been charged with sexual assault of a teenager and promoting sexual activity of a minor.

Campbell has been a deputy since January 2008 and was most recently assigned to the Pompano Beach district.

Broward Sheriff Scott Israel has released a statement in response to the incident which read, “Deputy Leon Campbell’s actions are a reflection of himself and not the hard-working, dedicated men and women of the Broward Sheriff’s Office. ”

Campbell is currently being held on $15,000 bond. He has posted bond and is expected to be released soon.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

