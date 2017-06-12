BSO deputies ‘ticket’ kids doing good deeds with free Slurpees

(WSVN) - It’s a tasty reward for “staying cool.”

The Broward Sheriff’s Office has partnered with 7-Eleven for “Operation Chill,” which is designed to reduce crime and improve relationships between police officers and young residents.

BSO deputies who see kids doing good deeds or exhibiting positive behavior can “ticket” them, giving them a coupon for a free Slurpee.

The convenience store chain says it has has partnered with over 900 local law enforcement agencies in the U.S. and Canada, awarding more than 15 million coupons to deserving kids.

Other local police departments participating in the “cool” operation include Plantation, Miami Beach, Pembroke Pines, North Miami, Miami-Dade, Miramar, Hollywood, Davie, Fort Lauderdale, Coconut Creek, Coral Springs, and Coral Gables.

