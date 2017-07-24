BSO deputies recover haul of weapons

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies have seized several guns that were stolen from a Bass Pro Shop.

According to BSO, the robbery happened early Friday morning at the Bass Pro Shop off Interstate 95 in Dania Beach.

In the surveillance video, four to five men could be seen stealing about two dozen high powered rifles and shotguns and carrying them out the door.

Thanks to a few different tips, they were able to get a warrant to an apartment in Hallandale Beach.

They recovered several of the guns stolen from the robbery and believe two guns are still missing.

No arrests have been made in connection to the stolen guns.

The Broward County Sheriff’s office is requesting the public to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS or the Broward Sherif’s office at 954-964-0534. Remember, if you call Crime Stoppers, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

