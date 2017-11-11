BSO deputies hospitalized after boat collides with cruise ship

PORT EVERGLADES, Fla. (WSVN) — Two BSO deputies were taken to a hospital after a patrol boat collided with a cruise ship in Port Everglades Harbor, Saturday.

The deputies were aboard a Port Everglades Harbor Patrol boat when a mechanical failure caused it to crash into a Holland American Oosterdam at around 4:30 p.m., according to police.

The deputies were transported to Broward Health Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Damage to the ship appeared superficial, but the ship’s departure has been delayed until an inspection has been completed by the Coast Guard.

