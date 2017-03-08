BSO cruiser involved crash shuts down Cypress Creek Road

NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities are on the scene of a crash involving a Broward Sheriff’s Office cruiser.

It happened sometime before 6 a.m., at the intersection of Cypress Creek Road and Dixie Highway, near Fort Lauderdale.

7Skyforce flew over the scene, where a K9 officer could be seen being pulled out from the back of the cruiser.

A this point the conditions of the deputy and K9 officer are unknown.

Cypress Creek Road has been shutdown westbound at Dixie Highway, as an investigation is underway.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.