BSO confiscates 36 guns, cash and drugs from Pompano Beach storage unit

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police confiscated 36 guns, cash and drugs from a storage unit as part of a drug investigation, Wednesday night, officials said.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office Crime Suppression Team said they arrested 46-year-old Scott Fernandez for selling drugs out of his home, and from there they were led to the storage unit at Xtra Space Storage in Pompano Beach, where they found drugs, cash and guns.

At least five of the guns were stolen, BSO said.

One other person was arrested, but police didn’t release their name.

Fernandez faces charges for trafficking cocaine and Oxycontin. He also faces several drug possession charges, including possession of over 20 grams of marijuana, and possession of Xanax, morphine, flakka, Endocet and methadone.

The storage unit is located at 2320 N.E. 5th Avenue.

