BSO: Body found in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating after, they said, a person’s body was found in Deerfield Beach.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the dead person was discovered at the corner of Natura Avenue and Natura Boulevard, at around 3 a.m.

Officials said the call came in as a person suffering a medical issue.

Detectives are working to determine how the person died.

