BSO: Baby found dead in home near Fort Lauderdale

NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) – An investigation into a baby’s death has begun, Monday morning.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Officer, deputies responded to a call regarding a 2-month-old infant’s death just after 10 a.m., at 2791 N.W. 15th Court. The baby was found dead in one of the bed’s inside of the home.

Homicide and crime scene detectives have begun a death investigation and remain on the scene.

