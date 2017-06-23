BSO arrests man who allegedly made bomb threat to Islamic center

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man who, they said, is behind the bomb threat made to a local Pompano Beach Islamic center.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, 38-year-old Shawkat Mzayek allegedly made the disturbing call to the Islamic Center of South Florida, Thursday night. Officials said Mzayek said over the phone, “Your mosque is going to be blown the [expletive] up tonight. We are going to kill all of you and ISIS in America.”

BSO arrested Mzayek, Friday, who they believe phoned in the threat.

The 38-year-old is expected to be in bond court sometime Friday.

