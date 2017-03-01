BSO arrest suspect in Lauderdale Lakes sexual assault case

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have arrested a man days after, they said, he sexually assaulted a girl and attempted to abduct another one in Lauderdale Lakes.

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives took Kevin Smith into custody on Tuesday. He is facing sexual assault and kidnapping charges.

Officials said he targeted the first victim as she was walking to school, Feb. 24, and forced her into a car at knifepoint. He then sexually assaulted the victim inside the vehicle. After the assault, Smith told the girl to get out of the car and not look back.

Three days later, detectives said, Smith tried to abduct a second girl who was also walking to school. However, this victim fought her attacker, and after a brief struggle, she was able to get away.

The second victim provided investigators with a description of the suspect and his vehicle.

Detectives apprehended Smith after spotting a vehicle matching the victim’s description in the area of Northwest 41st Street and 31st Avenue, near the location where both attacks took place.

This is Smith’s ninth arrest since 2000. He is currently being held without bond.

Detectives are urging other possible victims to come forward. If you have any information that could help investigators, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

