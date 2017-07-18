BSO arrest ex-con accused of stalking Broward judges

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office has arrested an ex-convict accused of stalking several Broward County judges and a state attorney.

Now behind bars, Todd Watson faces a plethora of charges after he was accused of stalking Florida State Attorney Michael Satz along with several county judges and court reporters.

In a video he posted to YouTube, Watson is seen accusing Broward courthouse employees of various crimes.

“Authorized the firebombing of my business to cover up the death of a 19-year-old, fabricating every official document filed with the clerk’s office in regards to my case, fabricating court transcripts,” said Watson in his video.

Watson was released from prison in March after a drug trafficking conviction and prosecutors said, he’s been on a one-man campaign ever since.

“Your honor, I’ve been in law enforcement for the past 37 years, and I pretty much have never seen somebody so dangerous, reckless and relentless in my entire life,” said Detective Joseph Kessling. “I have judges that are literally afraid to go out in the halls.”

Investigators said they’ve logged over 50 calls Watson has made to judges and to Satz.

“Michael Satz is, in fact, a murderer and a terrorist,” said Watson in another YouTube video.

Watson’s bail was set at $100,000 and once he is out of jail, he must have an escort for all court appearances.

