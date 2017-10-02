BSO: Armed elderly man held nurses hostage at Pompano Beach condo

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A tense situation unfolded at a Pompano Beach condominium when, authorities said, an 87-year old man held two nurses hostage at gunpoint, Monday morning.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said the subject eventually released the nurses, but had refused to leave his condo, located at 711 North Riverside Drive.

BSO talked the elderly man out, and after he put his gun down, deputies went in to remove him from the building.

He was taken to a hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.