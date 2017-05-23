BSO: 2 elderly women attacked by same man

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two elderly women were attacked and robbed in Pompano Beach within one day of each other, and authorities said both victims were targeted by the same man.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, a 78-year-old woman was arriving home from the grocery store, Wednesday afternoon, and was about to enter her house, along the 400 block of Northeast Second Street, when the subject attacked her.

Detectives said the victim was taken by surprise when the suspect yelled, “Give me your purse.” When he pulled the bag off her shoulder, the victim fell to the ground.

Officials said the woman suffered a broken clavicle, as well as bruises and abrasions on her hands, knees and ankles.

Detectives believe on the following day, the same subject attacked 85-year-old Alice Sutherland who was returning to her Pompano Beach home, in the area of 2300 block of South Cypress Bend Drive, after a drugstore run. The suspect snatched her shopping bag and fled.

That robbery was caught on camera. It shows the suspect as he entered the elevator with Sutherland, at around 1:50 p.m., Thursday, and as she was getting off on her floor, the suspect grabbed the drugstore bag off her arm. He got away with books and magazines.

Officials said the suspect in both incidents was a tall, thin man who wore an orange shirt with a broad white stripe and shorts.

If you have any information on either robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.