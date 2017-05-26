Construction fire ignites brush in West Miami-Dade

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A brush fire has broken out in West Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the fire started as a construction fire in the area of 177th Avenue and Eighth Street and spread after nearby grass caught fire.

Nearby businesses have not been affected.

East and westbound lanes on Eighth Street have been shut down.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.