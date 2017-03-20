Brush fire burns roughly 200 acres in South Miami-Dade

SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A brush fire has burnt roughly 200 acres of land in South Miami-Dade, according to the Florida Forest Service.

According to the forestry officials, the brush fire was reported at Southwest 384th Street and Card Sound Road, Monday afternoon.

Soon after, the fire jumped from the east to the west side of Card Sound Road.

Florida Highway Patrol has shut down U.S. 1 in both directions due to heavy smoke and fumes. The southbound lanes of Card Sound Road are closed.

#AfternoonFire 200 Acres. Started on Eastside of Card Sound Road has moved West and jumped US 1. US1 closed north and south. — Scott Peterich (@FFS_Everglades) March 20, 2017

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said they are responding along with the Florida Forest Service.

