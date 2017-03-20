Brush fire burns over 600 acres in South Miami-Dade

SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A brush fire has burnt more than 600 acres of land in South Miami-Dade since it sparked, Monday afternoon, according to the Florida Forest Service.

According to the forestry officials, the brush fire was reported at Southwest 384th Street and Card Sound Road.

Soon after, the fire jumped from the east to the west side of Card Sound Road.

Florida Highway Patrol has shut down U.S. 1 in both directions due to heavy smoke and fumes. The southbound lanes of Card Sound Road are closed.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded along with the Florida Forest Service.

