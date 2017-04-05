Brush fire burning near mobile home park near US 27 in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A brush fire is burning across about five acres of land in Pembroke Pines, Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The fire sparked around 4 p.m., forest officials said, West of U.S. 27. The fire came close to the Everglades Lakes Mobile Home park and powerlines located nearby, on the east side of the road.

Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue and Forest Service units are on the scene.

