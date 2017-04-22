Brush fire burning in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters are battling a brush fire in Pembroke Pines, Friday night, that has already burned at least 35 acres, as of 9 p.m.

The Florida Forest Service responded to the fire near US 27 and Johnson Street, in the same area as one that eventually burned thousands of acres across South Florida.

No structures or highways are threatened, according to FFS. Officials have not determined a cause.

