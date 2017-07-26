Broward’s first Wawa locations set to open Thursday

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Get excited, Wawa fans! Broward county’s first locations are set to open Thursday.

The two stores, located in Pompano Beach and Davie, are the first of the chain’s 50 planned stores in South Florida in the next five years.

The popular gas station and convenience store chain has a cult-like following in the Northeast, known for their custom hoagie sandwiches and friendly service.

Two ribbon-cutting ceremonies are scheduled for the stores’ grand openings, the Sun-Sentinel reports. The Davie location at 4290 Davie Road Extension will open at 10 a.m., while the Pompano Beach store at 3601 N Federal Highway is slated to open at 1 p.m.

The first 100 customers at each Wawa location will get free gift cards, while the chain plans to celebrate with cheap gas, free coffee, and food samples for guests.

Wawa says it will donate up to $10,000 to local nonprofit organization Feeding South Florida, as well as award $2,500 grants for snack programs at Boys & Girls Clubs.

