Pembroke Pines church burglarized overnight

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - The pastor of a small Pembroke Pines church found out Wednesday morning that someone broke into his sanctuary overnight.

Pastor Earl Richards got a call from Pembroke Pines police that his Miracles Through Prayer & Faith Ministries church had been broken into. The church is located at 6772 Pembroke Road in Pembroke Pines.

Police suspect that someone threw a large rock through the small church’s store front. An unknown number of burglars went inside where they stole all sorts of musical equipment valued in the thousands of dollars.

The church did have surveillance cameras, but it’s unclear if they captured anything.

The Pembroke Pines Police Department is investigating the burglary.

If you would like to help the church recover from the burglary, contact Pastor Earl Richards at 754-423-0043.

