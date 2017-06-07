7DroneCam: Aerial view on west Broward flooding

We took our drone out for a spin in west Broward to see what the flooded streets look like from above. Check out these aerials from Davie, Sunrise, and Sawgrass Mills Mall.
Flooding at Davie farm forced mini horses and chickens into the garage. Photo courtesy Meet The Hudsons.
In Weston Fl….If you have enough water…get the kayak ready. Courtesy Twitter User @Mosita1972
Flooding in a Coral Springs neighborhood. Photo courtesy Cindy Levine
Courtesy Yury Vaynriber
State Road 84 and Hiatus Winn-Dixie parking lot. Photo courtesy Rafael Nieves.
This young man is just floating down the street. Photo by Katarina Alfonso.
Photo courtesy Robert Kilpatrick
Flooded Rolls Royce. Courtesy Randy
Sawgrass Mills parking lot. Photo by Mohamed Nazim
Sawgrass Mills Parking Lot. Photo courtesy Mohamed Nazim
Sawgrass Mills Parking Lot. Photo courtesy of Veronica Villagra
Sawgrass Mills Parking Lot. Photo courtesy @m_melissa5 / Twitter
Paradise Village. Photo by Nicole C.
Flooding consumes a vehicle in the parking of Sawgrass Mills. Photo by Cristy B.
SUV flooded at a Davie shopping center. Photo by Alberto Martinez
Small pond is now a lake in Cheron Village. Photo by Eric J Cummings
Tree Down in Cooper City. Photo by Travis
Courtesy by Samantha Powell
