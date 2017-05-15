Broward teachers urge Gov. Scott to veto bill affecting Broward schools

TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - - Members of the Broward Teacher’s Union are asking Florida Gov. Rick Scott to veto HB 7069, a bill with provisions that, they say, can have an adverse effect on Broward schools.

The bill, they said, cuts money for education and even closes some schools this summer, all to make space for private charter schools.

The education bill was attached to an overall state budget, and members of the Broward Teacher’s Union said the bill will leave students at a disadvantage.

The Union said the bill will allow public funds to be used to construct privately owned buildings for use by private operators for the charter schools.

According to lawmakers, most legislators did not see the 278-page bill until late Friday, near the end of the legislative session, where they passed it, hoping to make changes.

“This is an unabashed money grab by private entities at the expense of our children,” said State Sen. Gary Farmer. “We owe it to ourselves, to our children, to our community to do everything we can to fight back.”

“As you know, this budget was done in secret. I didn’t get to see it like you didn’t, didn’t get to see anything till the end,” Gov. Scott said. “A lot of these bills, especially these conforming bills, didn’t happen till the end of the last couple days, so we’re still reviewing them.”

Gov. Scott is meeting with Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho Monday.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.