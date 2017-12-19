Broward students go holiday shopping with sheriff

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office helped spread some holiday cheer Tuesday morning, as several lucky students had the chance to shop with the county’s sheriff.

One hundred Broward County students were selected to take part in a shopping spree with Broward Sheriff Scott Israel.

The children raced down the aisles of a Fort Lauderdale Walmart with a $150 shopping budget.

“This is acknowledging the kids who are just good citizens,” said Israel. “Kids who help their other students out. Kids who help their teachers out, and it’s a way of saying that we appreciate them.”

“Today is a wonderful day being here,” said Broward County student Chameirya. “I wish every kid could be here, have fun and spend time with the deputies. So much fun.”

Each student also went home with their very own tablet.

