Broward Sheriff’s Office searching for ATM thief

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is searching for a thief who robbed a senior citizen at a Pompano Beach ATM.

This happened at an ATM at a Suntrust Bank located at 1409 East Atlantic Blvd. in Pompano Beach on March 27 at 3:15 p.m., according to BSO.

According to deputies, the victim was approached by a man in a gray jacket covering his left hand. The man asked the victim for $20. The victim refused, but once the ATM withdrawal was complete, the man snatched the money from his hands and fled on foot.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 20s with short dark hair and a short beard. He was tall with a thin frame, wore glasses, a dark long-sleeve button-up shirt and a white undershirt.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

