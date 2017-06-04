Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue takes group approach to CPR

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue is taking on a group approach to performing CPR on people in need of help.

Called Pit Crew CPR, the technique calls for a group to perform the act, and it boosts your chances of survival.

“It brings that rapid approach and very organized matter to our crews so we can increase heart attack survivability,” said Mike Jachles of Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue.

The biggest difference from the old CPR is that more than one person does the compressions.

“Each member of the team has a specific role: one person may be assigned to airway management, one is assigned to compressions and another one is setting up other equipment like the cardiac monitor and medications, while that first person is doing compressions,” said Jachles.

Dr. James Roach, the medical director for Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue explained the efficient technique avoids any interruptions. “With our pit crew training, we avoid any pauses in CPR for more than five seconds,” he said.

Officials said the success rate has already jumped this year.

“Now with this new way of doing CPR, it rises up in the 40-50 percent range of just saving a life,” said BSFR Capt. Kenci Saintil.

But even with the new technique, first responders can’t do it alone. They said the public can help tremendously if they also know how to perform CPR.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.